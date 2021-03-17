In a shocking turn of events, Vatican recently announced that the priests can not bless same-sex unions, calling any such blessing "not licit". The Doctrine of the Faith in a statement issued on Monday said that the blessing of homosexual unions cannot be considered legit because "they would constitute a certain imitation or analogue of the nuptial blessing invoked on the man and woman united in the sacrament of Matrimony" The Doctrine of Fait added, "there are absolutely no grounds for considering homosexual unions to be in any way similar or even remotely analogous to God's plan for marriage and family." Legendary Singer Elton John Tired Of Singing The Same Hit Songs At Concerts.

This statement by the Vatican has created a stir amongst many people around the world who support the LGBTQA community and have reacted to the decision in an enraged manner. Amongst the many celebs who spoke about the issue was Elton John, who was baffled by the hypocrisy that the Vatican was showing. He condemned the decision and took to Twitter to share his views on the same. Sharing two news pieces that talked about the Vatican's bias, he tagged the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis and Vatican News, the communication service provided by the Vatican in his post.

His tweet called out the authorities and question them asking how they can refuse to bless gay marriages but at the same time, making a profit by funding his biopic Rocketman, which talks about how the singer got married to Canadian filmmaker David Furnish. He shared a news article with the headline about same-sex marriage along with another article with the headline, 'How the Vatican spent millions on Elton John's biopic'.

How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they “are sin”, yet happily make a profit from investing millions in “Rocketman” - a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy@VaticanNews @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/sURtrWB6Nd — Elton John (@eltonofficial) March 15, 2021

According to reports, the Vatican had invested 1 million Euros ($1.2 million) in John’s biopic, a film which was made on a budget of approximately $40 million. Rocketman was released in 2019 and it earned $195.2 million at the box-office. Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film starred Taron Egerton, Richard Madden as John Reid, John's manager and one-time lover, and Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin, John's famed songwriting partner. Rocketman released in India on May 31.

