Actress Emma Stone and her husband, comedian Dave McCary, have become parents for the first time. The gender of the baby has not been revealed yet. Sources told tmz.com that the Oscar-winning actress gave birth here on March 13. Emma Stone Is Expecting Her First Child With Husband Dave McCary, Spotted Walking Around LA With a Baby Bump.

There is no word yet on if they had a boy or a girl. Emma has always maintained silence in her personal life. She didn't talk about her pregnancy when she was first spotted with a baby bump in December. Emma Stone Talks Mental Health in Times of Coronavirus; Actress Shares a Helpful Exercise That Helped Her Deal With Anxiety.

Emma and Dave met in 2016 when the former was hosting Saturday Night Live (SNL). The couple made their relationship public in 2019 when they announced their engagement.

