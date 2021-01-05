American actor Emma Stone and Dave McCary are expecting their first child.

According to Page Six, the Oscar-winning actor was spotted cradling her baby bump in new photos obtained by Daily Mail. La La Land Actress Emma Stone Gets ENGAGED to Longtime Beau Dave McCary.

The couple has not confirmed the news themselves, but the 32-year-old star Stone was walking around Los Angeles on December 30 with a pal and her growing bump. She kept it casual in a plain black shirt, black leggings, and sneakers.

In September, Page Six reported the couple had quietly tied the knot amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Before the pandemic thwarted their plans, the couple were set to marry on March 14 in Los Angeles. As we previously reported, invitees knew when the nuptials would be, but the location was being kept under wraps until the last minute. Emma Stone and Dave McCary Postpone Their Wedding Due to Coronavirus Pandemic.

The La La Land actor first met the 35-year-old former Saturday Night Live segment director McCary in 2016 when she hosted the show. They announced their engagement in December 2019 via social media.