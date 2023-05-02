Fact Check: Did Zendaya Attend Met Gala 2023? Morphed Pic of Dune Actress' Face on Rita Ora's Body is Going Viral With False Claim!

The 2023 edition of Met Gala saw a plethora of stars descending at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. From the heavyweights like Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Robert Pattinson, Dua Lipa to trendy faves like BLACKPINK's Jennie, Jenna Ortega, Jackson Wang et al, most of your fave celebs were in attendance. However, Zendaya was conspicuous by her absence. That said, a pic of Zendaya is going viral from the event. How come? Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, BLACKPINK's Jennie and More - Check Out the Celebs Who Attended The Fashion Event This Year (View Pics).

Well, last we know, the actress known for her roles in Euphora, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Dune, skipped Met Gala this year. The picture that is going viral, which you can see below, is not of Zendaya.

In truth, the picture is of British singer Rita Ora, whose face was morphed to be replaced by that of Zendaya's by some mischievous fan of the actress. Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2023: Did You Know the Actress’ Pristine White Gown Was Made Using One Lakh Pearls?

whoever changed this to zendaya is actually evil like so many people have been fooled when its actually rita ora #MetGala pic.twitter.com/emyQ5e0EfL — lizzie (@lizbedumb) May 1, 2023

So do not fall for this fake pic that is going viral, and do appreciate how stunning Rita Ora is looking in that lovely black gown. Apart from Zendaya, the other popular celebs who skipped Met Gala 2023 were Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga And Blake Lively. Meanwhile, India saw the likes of Alia Bhatt (in her Met Gala debut) and Priyanka Chopra (with hubby Nick Jonas for company) joining the Met Gala party.

Fact check

Claim : Zendaya Attended Met Gala 2023 Conclusion : No. Rita Ora\'s Pic was morphed to look like Zendaya Full of Trash Clean

