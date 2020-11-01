Actor Christian Bale says he is an enthusiastic driver. "They might call me crazy. I say I'm enthusiastic," said Bale, who played race car driver Ken Miles in the 2019 film "Ford v Ferrari". He got all the driving that he ever wanted to do for the film. "I really did, actually. Yeah. I got to do all of that. It was absolutely incredible. It's hypnotising and addictive," said Bale. Matt Damon Reveals He Fell in Love With Ford v Ferrari’s Script Despite Not Being a Car Person at All

"And you know, let's be realistic. I can't compete with the pros that we had. You know, they would have been very slow, dull races. I would have felt like I was going at the clappers. But, you know, it wouldn't have been look so good. So I gotta go. Hey, you know, hand over to the pros. But in my own very immature way, man, I had a blast," he added. Ford V Ferrari Makers Term Blurring of Alcohol Glasses in the Film as ‘Editing Errors’ and Not the Changes Ordered by CBFC (Read Official Statement)

The sports drama depicts how American car designer Carroll Shelby and Miles battle corporate interference and the laws of physics to build a race car for Ford in order to defeat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. The film will air on Star Movies.

