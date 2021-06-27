H.E.R. has changed the music scene from the time she entered the music industry, and has been making people groove to her tunes since the very beginning. The singer has carved a niche for herself and keeps making history one song at a time. The African-American/Filipino-American singer and songwriter, Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, chose H.E.R. as her stage name as an acronym for Having Everything Revealed. While she started her career as Gabriella, she re-emerged as H.E.R. in 2016. Her first album that she released under this name was the EP H.E.R. Volume 1 under RCA, followed by four subsequent EPs. Grammys 2021: H.E.R. Wins Song of the Year for ‘I Can’t Breathe’, Says We Are the Change We Wish To See.

In a very little time, the singer got great recognition across the world. Her fandom is immeasurably huge. Her song, I Used to Know Her, was nominated for five Grammy Awards including Album of the Year. Her song Hard Place was also nominated for Song of the Year. The singer bagged a Grammy Award for Song of the Year for I Can't Breathe this year. She was awarded the Academy Award for Best Original Song for Fight for You from the film Judas and the Black Messiah in 2021. Her last full-length album Back of My Mind was released in June 2021.

Today marks H.E.R.'s 24th birthday and what better than celebrating it by hearing to some songs of her. Her tracks like Focus, Slide, Good To Me, I Can't Breathe, Hard Place are some of the best tracks sung by here. Check Top 5 tracks of the birthday girl. H.E.R. Joins CMT Music Awards Lineup.

Take A Look:

Slide

I Can't Breathe

I Can Have It All

Focus

Good To Me

Hard Place

Come Through

While winning the Song of the Year award for I Can't Breathe at the 63rd Grammy Awards, H.E.R. had given a speech that was motivational. She had said that she has "never been so proud to be an artist" and was "so, so grateful" to be the winner. The singer went on to say the award was especially meaningful because "I didn't imagine that my fear and my pain would turn into impact and possibly turn into change."

"That's what this is about. That's why I write music, that's why I do this. I thank God for the gift of a voice... and using me as a vessel to create change," she added. "We are the change we wish to see and that fight that we had in us in summer 2020, keep that same energy," she finished. She had written the song in response to the death of George Floyd.

This was an inspirational speech that moved her fans. The song, the lyrics are special to all her fans, and that is what makes her a superstar. Join us in wishing her a very happy birthday.

