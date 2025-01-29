Coimbatore, January 29: Focus Edumatics, an online education firm based in the United States, abruptly laid off several employees at Coimbatore, causing uproar among the affected employees. Hundreds of employees affected by Focus Edumatics layoffs reportedly asked for the release of their unpaid salaries from the edtech company through petitions and protests. The abrupt job cuts were announced by Focus Edumatics via email during the weekend without prior notice.

Focus Edumatics is a US-based education firm that specialises in online learning. On its official website, it announced the firm's closure on Sunday. It said, "Focus Edumatics Pvt. Ltd. ceased operations as of January 25, 2025. Should you have questions and to address any outstanding matters, please direct all inquiries to FEV@resolutionfa.com."

The employees working at Focus Edumatics came to the office on Monday at Coimbatore, only to find they were laid off via weekend email. The employees were shocked to see that they were no longer part of the company after checking their email. There was no update about the reason or their salaries.

Frustrated, the employees tried contacting the higher officials but received no update from them. According to a report by India Today, few of the affected employees shared their stories about the abrupt layoffs. Anurag Balakrishnan, who worked for Focus Edumatics for two years, said that the employees did not receive any updates related to their salaries. The employees who worked for five years were also unsure about getting their gratuity and remaining dues.

The report also highlighted that the employees affected by the Focus Edumatics layoffs met with the District Collector Kranthi Kumar and submitted a petition asking for government interference in securing their overdue salaries. The report mentioned another employee, Viji, who said that the company lacked communication and was wondering why the company was shut down without prior notice. The person said the employees were struggling to get their salaries amid no response from the company officials.

