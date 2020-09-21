Hailey Bieber is killing it on Instagram with one post at a time! The model has taken it to heart to be fit and fine while spending lockdown time with her singer-husband, Justin Bieber. They have posting about their routine shenanigans, vacays and also socio-political participation. But the latest post by Hailey is nothing but a simple update about what she did this weekend! Hailey Bieber Continues to Flaunt Her Obsession for Cycling Shorts, This Time in Her All-Black Look (View Pic).

When it is HB, one must expect something extraordinary. There it is. She shared her picture in a super hot black bikini paired with white sneakers. She made it look more appealing by wearing a pair of shades.

Along with this sexy snap, she also shared the glimpse of the locations where she did some major 'weekending!' In the pictures, one can see clear skies and a moon posted in one of the slides. The other one has a glimpse of beautiful bed of flowers amid the dense green woods.

Hailey's Posts

View this post on Instagram cozy weekend A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on Sep 20, 2020 at 12:06pm PDT

Earlier too, she shared pics from her picnic, having some fun time boating and more such interesting trip details. She also recently graced the cover of Vogue Magazine India, looking bawsy as ever! Stay tuned for more updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2020 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).