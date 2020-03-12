Harvey Weinstein Hospitalised Due to Chest Pain, Hours After Being Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison Over Sex Crimes

Harvey Weinstein (Photo Credits: Getty)

Justice was served when Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on multiple charges of rape and sexual assault. The Pulp Fiction producer landed in the hospital a few hours after the news was delivered to him in the court. Harvey complained of chest pain and was moved to Manhattan’s Bellevue Hospital from Rikers Island jail, where he was kept. The decision to move the disgraced producer to a hospital was made by the staff of the prison. He will be kept under observation overnight, as per reports. This is not the first time Harvey had landed in the hospital right after receiving bad news from the court.

"Mr Weinstein is being taken to Bellevue Hospital Ward to treat him for his ongoing heart problems and chest pains," a spokesperson for the producer told Deadline. "In addition, a complication related to his back surgery is going to be evaluated," they added.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the level of care and attention the NYC Dept. of Corrections is showing regarding Mr Weinstein’s medical condition and we are hopeful he will be held overnight for observation given his recent heart procedure less than a week ago and his ongoing medical issues.”

On February 25, 2020, after the producer was convicted by the court, he had complained of chest pain and had high blood pressure. He was admitted to a hospital. He had gotten out of the Bellevue Hospital on March 5 following minor heart surgery to treat a blockage.

In 2017, the filmmaker was accused of sexual harassment and crime by women which awakened the #MeToo account on the social media. The verdict was taken by the jury, on February 24, 2020, that was inclusive of seven men and five women.