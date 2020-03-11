Harvey Weinstein Gets Jailed For 23 Years In Rape and Sexual Assault Case, Netizens Hail #MeToo Movement

Harvey Weinstein (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years of prison on charges of sexual assault. The 67-year-old was accused in sexual assault cases was convicted on February 24 in a Manhattan court. In 2017, the filmmaker was accused of sexual harassment and crime by women which awakened the #MeToo account on the social media. The verdict was taken by the jury that was inclusive of seven men and five women. The discussion and trial happened for five days with 26 hours dedicated to the same. Ben Affleck Was on Harvey Weinstein’s ‘Red Flag List’ (Read Deets).

As soon as the news was out, Twitterati rejoiced over this long impending decision. The sentence is just little less than the maximum sentence for the crime, which is said to be 29 years. The minimum sentence was supposed to be of five years. Check out some of the tweets regarding the sentence posted by the netizens.

Tearful Moment

Tearful reading the news that #HarveyWeinstein has been sentenced to 23years for his crimes. Now, the victims of sexual/emotional/physical/institutional abuse can feel that JUSTICE has been served. The #metoo movement and their brave voices prove they are heroes to so many 💜 — g mageean (@G_Mageean) March 11, 2020

An Example Set

It’s time for #MeToo action in India! Good legal precedent in #HarveyWeinstein conviction. — Ashis Basu (@BasuAshis) March 11, 2020

Amazing Courage

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in jail! Thank you to the brave women who came forward. Your courage is awe inspiring. #WeinsteinTrial #MeToo — Colleen Daw (@colledaw) March 11, 2020

For Ladies Who Fought Back

No white privilege for you! Drop the soap in the shower! Burn in hell! Way to go ladies for fighting back!! #Weinstein #MeToo — Jodie (@cbjfan04) March 11, 2020

Good Over Evil

Thank goodness for that! Good! What a #MeToo triumph ❤️ Good over evil. Keep calling it out https://t.co/77hmz8ov3v — Joanna Brittan (@jebrittan2) March 11, 2020

Justice is Served

It was good to wake up to justice being served. It was a long time coming. We can call it a victory for #MeToo but it goes way beyond that. I want to see this example make a lasting impression that will make potential perps think twice before engaging in predatory behaviors. https://t.co/XbbvV80s9m — Gordon Leadfoot (@leadfootgordon) March 11, 2020

Kudos To Brave Women

A round of applause for the brave survivors who broke their silence. Their courage fo relive the nightmares, in public, under cross-examination, has saved lives. #MeToo — Juliette's Rose (@Kristijoanj) March 11, 2020

Because What Goes Around.....

Weinstein got what he deserved, hope he rots. #MeToo — b🌞 (@wtfbridge) March 11, 2020

He is known to produce the films like Pulp Fiction, Shakespeare in Love, Gangs of New York to name a few. An actress had testified at the trial that she was raped by the Hollywood mogul in her apartment some 26 years ago. The netizens are now expecting him to be sentenced for all the other accusations made against him as well.