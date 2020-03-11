Harvey Weinstein Gets Jailed For 23 Years In Rape and Sexual Assault Case, Netizens Hail #MeToo Movement
Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years of prison on charges of sexual assault. The 67-year-old was accused in sexual assault cases was convicted on February 24 in a Manhattan court. In 2017, the filmmaker was accused of sexual harassment and crime by women which awakened the #MeToo account on the social media. The verdict was taken by the jury that was inclusive of seven men and five women. The discussion and trial happened for five days with 26 hours dedicated to the same. Ben Affleck Was on Harvey Weinstein’s ‘Red Flag List’ (Read Deets).

As soon as the news was out, Twitterati rejoiced over this long impending decision. The sentence is just little less than the maximum sentence for the crime, which is said to be 29 years. The minimum sentence was supposed to be of five years. Check out some of the tweets regarding the sentence posted by the netizens.

He is known to produce the films like Pulp Fiction, Shakespeare in Love, Gangs of New York to name a few. An actress had testified at the trial that she was raped by the Hollywood mogul in her apartment some 26 years ago. The netizens are now expecting him to be sentenced for all the other accusations made against him as well.