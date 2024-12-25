Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star and directed Justin Baldoni are currently in the news after the actress filed a legal complaint against the filmmaker alleging sexual harassment and a smear campaign aimed at damaging her reputation during their film's promotions. Now Bollywood actress turned politician Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her unfiltered views whenever something happens, has reacted to the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni controversy and sided with the Gossip Girl actress. Jenny Slate Supports Blake Lively Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Director Justin Baldoni.

Kangana Ranaut Takes a Stand for Blake Lively

Several Hollywood actors have come out in support of Blake Lively in her legal battle against Justin Baldoni for his alleged misbehaviour and harassment. Now, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also showed her support for the Deadpool actress. Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday (December 23), the actress-politician wrote, "Even in Hollywood, women who refuse to compromise, they are maligned and their careers are destroyed. Its not just Bollywood. " Kangana called the case "worrying and shameful".

Kangana Ranaut Supports Blake Lively

Kangana also mentioned the Hema Committee Report, which shed light on similar incidents in Mollywood and revealed shocking details about many big stars, filmmakers and producers, including Jayasurya, Siddique, Mukesh and Baburaj Jacob, among others. The actress continued, "I urge everyone to read the NY Times article in its entirety. It calls out those behind the ruthless and nefarious smear campaign that aimed to take down my sister." ‘For the Love of God Read This’: Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends With Us’ Co-Star Brandon Sklenar Speaks in Support of Actress, Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Slams Her.

On the movie front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Emergency. The biographical movie, scheduled for January 17, 2025 release, also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, the late Satish Kaushik and Milind Soman.

