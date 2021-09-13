The highly anticipated trailer of Hawkeye is here. Going by the glimpse, the Disney+ MCU series revolves around Jeremy Renner as superhero archer Clint Barton/Hawkeye who teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to hit the bullseye. While the trailer looks action-packed and there are many scenes that'll make you go wow, another thing to note is the song played in it. Yes, the "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" that we hear blends in well with the Christmas-themed Marvel series. Loki Episode 4 Song If You Love Me: From the Artist to the Lyrics, Know More About the Track That Played During the End-Credits of Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel Series.

Talking about the same melody, it's sung by Andy Willams. It's a classic track that is incorporated in the 2021 Hawkeye trailer. You can check out the song below.

Here's The Song:

FYI, "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" was released in 1963 for Williams' first Christmas album. In case you want to learn the lyrics, here it is:

It's the most wonderful time of the year With the kids jingle belling And everyone telling you be of good cheer It's the most wonderful time of the year It's the hap-happiest season of all With those holiday greetings and gay happy meetings When friends come to call It's the hap-happiest season of all There'll be parties for hosting Marshmallows for toasting And caroling out in the snow There'll be scary ghost stories And tales of the glories of Christmases long, long ago It's the most wonderful time of the year There'll be much mistltoeing And hearts will be glowing When loved ones are near It's the most wonderful time of the year There'll be parties for hosting Marshmallows for toasting And caroling out in the snow There'll be scary ghost stories And tales of the glories of Christmases long, long ago It's the most wonderful time of the year There'll be much mistltoeing And hearts will be glowing When loved ones are near It's the most wonderful time Yes the most wonderful time Oh the most wonderful time Of the year

Watch Hawkeye Trailer:

In a nutshell, the song "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" is indeed a perfect fit for the trailer as it goes well with the father-daughter sort of relationship between Clint and Kate in the clip. Also, it has quite a Christmassy vibe to it.

Well, apart from the leads the MCU series also stars Florence Pugh, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox. The series releases on Disney+ on November 24.

