Hawkeye's official trailer is finally unveiled by Marvel Studios. The first glimpse into the film looks filled with a lot of action. The video sees Jeremy Renner back as the archer, who this time is joined by Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop. FYI, Florence Pugh also reprises her Black Widow role as Yelena Belova in the show.

Watch Video:

