The makers of The Matrix Resurrections have shared a new teaser while making a fun announcement too. The ticket sale for the film will start from December 6 and while you wait for the day to come, the makers gave you a glimpse of what the film will look like.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)