Hugo Weaving Birthday Special: Let's Take A Look At Some Of The Best Performances

On Hugo Weaving's 60th birthday, we take a look at some of his best performances (picture credit - Variety)

Looking at Hugo Weaving's performances in the movies he has starred in, it's clear that he was born to be an actor, more specifically to play a bad guy on the screen. It's not like he is qualified to play the protagonist, but the conviction that he has shown in such roles is really commendable. Weaving began his career in 1984 (which is considered a great year for the entertainment industry) with an Australian TV series, Bodyline. He soon made a transition to the movies with his first role being opposite Nicole Kidman in Bangkok Hilton, and ever since then, there has been no looking back for him.

Over the next few years, he went on to feature in some big-budget movies and thereby cemented his position in Hollywood. As he turns a year older today (April 4), we take a look at some of Hugo's finest performances till the date.

Let's start with Hugo's best which has to be Agent Smith, who was the baddest guy in The Matrix trilogy. He pulled off the role with such aplomb that till date people remember his performance. There is the fourth part coming in 2021, however, sadly Hugo won't be a part of it despite being offered a role by director Lana Wachowski. Avengers: Infinity War: 10 Best Villains of Marvel Cinematic Universe; Where Does Thanos Fit In?

Second in our list is V For Vendetta. Not many know this that Hugo wasn’t the first pick for V. James Purefoy was V before Hugo, but he quite after shooting for six weeks as he couldn't wear the mask any longer. Hugo came on-board and brought the masked vigilante back to life beautifully.

Weaving's coolest performance came when he played Elrond, the half-elf Lord of Rivendell in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy. It was loved so much that he reprised the role in Jackson's adaptation of The Hobbit, which was called The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey and then again in The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.

Lastly, he played the bad guy yet again in Captain America: The First Avenger. Red Skull did manage to make Captain America’s life living hell throughout his long history. Of course, his track came to an end in this film and we didn't see him in any other Marvel movie. We at LatestLY wish Hugo a very happy birthday. Hope he is safe and taking care of himself and having a low-key birthday given the current COVID-19 outbreak all around the world.