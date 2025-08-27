Good news for all Swifties - and perhaps bittersweet for those who dreamed of marrying their idol! Taylor Swift has announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce with a romantic Instagram post that sent fans into a frenzy. The 14-time Grammy Award-winning singer and the three-time Super Bowl winner began dating in 2023 and have since been very open about their relationship. Now, the couple has taken things to the next level, confirming the news with a dreamy, flower-filled photoshoot. ‘Getting Married’: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announce Engagement With Romantic Garden Photoshoot (View Pics).

The pictures show the couple in a lush garden setting, surrounded by vibrant blooms. Taylor Swift wore a sleeveless white dress with vertical black stripes and a flowing skirt, radiating effortless elegance. Travis Kelce opted for a short-sleeved, dark navy blue textured knit shirt paired with light grey trousers, keeping his look relaxed yet polished. In several shots, the pair share an intimate embrace, while one standout picture shows Swift proudly flaunting her dazzling diamond ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

The Cheeky Instagram Caption Meaning

What truly caught fans’ attention was the caption Swift added to the post: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

The playful note appeared to nod to their professions - with Swift as the "English teacher" thanks to her intricate, literary songwriting, and Kelce as the "gym teacher", reflecting his career as one of the NFL’s most athletic and successful players.

How Much Is Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring Worth?

According to Forbes, Swift’s engagement ring is a breathtaking 8-carat Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond set on a gold band. The historical cut, popular from the early 18th to late 19th century, gives the piece a vintage feel. Designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, the ring is estimated to cost a staggering USD 550,000.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Net Worth

Taylor Swift, 35, is not only the world’s highest-grossing live music artist but also the wealthiest female musician, with an estimated net worth of USD 1.6 billion. Taylor Swift is Engaged! Commentator Breaks News Of Star Singer's Engagement With NFL Star Travis Kelce In Middle Of Jannik Sinner vs Vit Kopriva US Open 2025 Tennis Match, Video Goes Viral.

Travis Kelce, also 35, has cemented himself as one of the NFL’s biggest stars with a reported net worth of USD 90 million. Together, they are one of the most powerful couples in both music and sports.

Wedding Date Still Under Wraps

While fans across the globe are already anticipating what will undoubtedly be one of the most high-profile weddings in recent years, Swift and Kelce have not yet announced a wedding date. For now, fans are revelling in the joy of the engagement and speculating about how this new chapter might inspire future Taylor Swift songs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2025 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).