Actor Jeff Bridges has shared some positive news following his lymphoma diagnosis in October. The 71-year-old recently wrote on his website that his "tumour has drastically shrunk" after going in for a CAT scan, reports etonline.com. "I go in for a CAT scan to see if my new protocol is shrinking my tumour. Turns out it's working beautifully. The thing has drastically shrunk. I came home elated with the news," he said. Jeff Bridges Thanks Fans and Well-Wishers for Reaching Out After His Cancer Diagnosis News, Says ‘All This Love, Like Some Kind of Positive Virus’

Bridges also shared work from his mentor, Rozzell Sykes, that has been helping him. "His mantra was 'Be love'. Yeah, that's my path." After revealing on social media that he was diagnosed with lymphoma, he had shared that he would be keeping his fans updated on his cancer battle on his website. Jeff Bridges Diagnosed With Lymphoma, Actor to Undergo Treatment (Read Statement)

On his birthday on December 14, Bridges posted a photo on Instagram of himself with his shaved head and new puppy, Monty.

