Hollywood star Johnny Depp has chosen to enjoy a quiet life away from the glitz and blitz of Hollywood. After settling his defamation battle against ex-wife and actress Amber Heard, the actor opened up in a magazine interview that he is currently residing in a rural English countryside, reports aceshowbiz.com.Speaking to Somerset Life, the 59-year-old spilled the reasons behind his decision. Johnny Depp Gets New Tattoo, What Is It And Its Meaning? View Pics And Video Of Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor.

"I just love places with character. I have various houses in various places and they all mean something special to me," he said. "I don't have them just to say I own them, I have them for use and because they are a bit special." The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald actor additionally explained that staying in the area gave him a more comfortable life away from the spotlight. He added: "British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbour without going over the top." Privacy was another reason for Depp. "I don't mind if people want an autograph or a brief chat but not when I am having some private time with my family," he said. "I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don't mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded." Pointing out that the low-key lifestyle suited him the best, he further said: "I like going to places, seeing things and meeting people - but I'm not the great extrovert that people think." Johnny Depp Looks Cool as Cucumber in His Latest Post at an Art Gallery (View Pic).

He went on to say, "In truth, I'm quite a shy person. That's one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me - and that's nice." Johnny bought an 850-acre estate in Somerset for 13 million pound ($1,58,95,100) in 2014, as per the Evening Standard. His property, which Somerset Life described as "a great manor house," is a 19th century mansion equipped with 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It is also surrounded by walled gardens.

