Johnny Depp, who won the defamation trial a month ago against ex-Amber Heard, has gotten inked once again. The Pirates of the Caribbean star has added another tattoo that has been designed by Oslo's Attitude Tattoo Studio artists. As per a Norwegian website, Depp has gotten inked a ‘broken arrow tattoo’ design on the underside of his wrist. It signifies “a new start and new hope” after “burying the battle ax”. Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck Release Beach Boys Cover 'Caroline, No' From Upcoming Album '18' (Watch Video).

Johnny Depp Gets Inked Again

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ATTITUDE TATTOO STUDIO (@attitudetattoostudio)

Depp’s New Tattoo Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ATTITUDE TATTOO STUDIO (@attitudetattoostudio)

Glimpse Of The Six-Hour Long Process

New video of #JohnnyDepp in Oslo, Norway and got a new tattoo of a broken arrow tattooed that symbolizes new hope, on his wrist when Norwegian tattoo artists were allowed to get close to the superstar at the Grand Hotel.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp#NeverFearTruth pic.twitter.com/uJgINrSyX2 — Jerrie Depp (@JerrieDepp) July 2, 2022

