Warner Bros. Pictures' next movie is Judas and the Black Messiah. Starring actor Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton, the American Black Panther Party activist, who eventually became the deputy chairman of the National BPP, the movie traces his rise to prominence as he founded the Rainbow Coalition organisation with an aim to end infighting among gangs in Chicago and bring about a change in the society. He was considered a radical threat by the FBI and was eventually assassinated by them and the Chicago PD in December 1969. Oscars 2018 Best Actor Nominations: Daniel Day-Lewis, Gary Oldman Or Daniel Kaluuya, Who Will Win The 90th Annual Academy Awards?.

The makers released the trailer for Judas and the Messiah on August 6, 2020 and Daniel's dialogues, "You can murder a revolutionary, but you can’t murder a revolution," rings in your ear even after a while of watching the very impressive trailer. Barney The Dinosaur Movie at Works Under Mattel Films and Daniel Kaluuya Banner.

Check It Out Below:

After recognising Fred Hampton, the FBI went on to place an undercover agent in Hampton's organisation and as per common knowledge also tried to sow disinformation about him. The trailer follows Daniel's character as he gives impressive speeches and tried to do his bit for the community where he is livi9ng in, followed by how he is betrayed by one of his own.

The trailer also has a very clear message, that this will not be one of those Hollywood flicks that will make it to an OTT streaming platform and will release in theatres. Directed by Shaka King and produced by Ryan Coogler and Warner Bros., Judas and The Black Messiah will release "Only in Theatres".

