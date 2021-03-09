Reality TV star Kim Kardashian sets the temperature soaring with a new picture she has shared on Instagram. In the image, Kim poses in powder pink lingerie and strikes a pout for the camera with her hands raised. Kim chose to keep her hair open in the photo and flaunted a nude make-up look. Kim Kardashian Shows Sympathy Towards Britney Spears, Reveals She Was Body-Shamed Too During Pregnancy.

For caption, Kim dropped a lips emoji. Kim, who has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West, is planning to foray into the greeting cards business along with sisters Kourtney and Khloe, and mother Kris Jenner. Kim Kardashian To Keep Her California House Post Divorce With Kanye West, Here’s Why.

Kim Kardashian Shares Stunning Pic Wearing a Pink Lingerie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

The Kardashians have already filed documents to trademark the name of their greeting cards line as Kardashian Kards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2021 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).