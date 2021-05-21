Seems like Kardashians-Jenners have found the best place to have some low key family fun as after Kylie and Travis Scott took their daughter Stormi to Disneyland to enjoy family time; Kourtney and Travis too took their kids to the adventure park for a little modern family fun. Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship With Travis Barker Makes Scott Disick 'Uncomfortable'.

TMZ reported that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted with their kids in the adventure park on Wednesday (local time). Kourtney's kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, were there, along with Travis' teenagers Alabama and Landon. Atiana De La Hoya- Shanna Moakler and Travis's daughter with Oscar De La Hoya, were also there. Kourtney Kardashian Inks 'I Love You' Tattoo on Boyfriend Travis Barker's Arm (Watch Video).

Check Out Travis Barker's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

The family was also escorted by a massive team of security guards in the park which has restricted it's visitor's capacity to nearly 25 per cent, as per TMZ.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)