Can anyone ever play Phoebe Buffay better than Liza Kudrow? She made the character so lovable and iconic that even after 2 decades of it getting over, all friends fans know her dialogues by heart. From Smelly Cat the left 'phalange', the character was one of the quirkiest in the world of sitcoms. Phoebe Buffay is funny, direct, sarcastic and beautiful in her own way. Her streak of sarcasm throughout the ten seasons was always on point and sometimes, even wittier than Chandler, who is known as the king of sarcasm. Friends Stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox Enjoy Girls Night Out, Shares Selfies.

The actress gained immense popularity because of her role on Friends. Seeing her on the Friends Reunion episode was an emotional moment for everyone. She was being Phoebe even without trying it when a fly was bugging her during the chat. Seeing her again and again in a random episode of the sitcom is still entertaining and we think it was because of Lisa that the character became so lovable and iconic. Lisa Kudrow Opens Up On Her Battle With Body Image, Says Felt Like a 'Mountain Girl' Infront of 'Friends' Co-Stars Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox.

Today marks Lisa's 58th birthday and what's a better celebration than reliving some of her epic dialogues from the show. Check 7 of the quirkiest dialogues said by Lisa on Friends:

“Your Collective Dating Record Reads Like A Who's Who Of Human Crap!"

“Something Is Wrong With The Left Phalange."

“Oh, You Like That? You Should Hear My Phone Number."

“I Don't Even Have A 'Pla'."

“You love divorce so much, you’re probably gonna marry it – and then it won’t work out, so you’re gonna have to divorce it.”

“Phoebe: That’s ‘p’ as in ‘Phoebe,’ ‘h’ as in ‘heobe,’ ‘o’ as in ‘oebe,’ ‘e’ as in ‘ebe,’ ‘b’ as in ‘bebe’ and ‘e’ as in ’ello there, mate.’ ”

“Smelly cat, smelly cat, what are they feeding you? / Smelly cat, smelly cat, it’s not your fault.”

The cast often reunites for occasions and we honestly cannot wait to see how her BFFs, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston celebrate her day today. Meanwhile, we can always celebrate her birthday with a Friends marathon. Join us in wishing Lisa Kudrow a very happy birthday.

