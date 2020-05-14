Little Women, 1917 Likely to Be the First International Releases in China After Theatres Reopen

Still From Little Women, 1917 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sam Mendes' war drama "1917" and Greta Gerwigs "Little Women" are likely among the first films to release in China when theatres reopen, taking initial steps to regain normalcy after the coronavirus pandemic. The move is indicated in the new posters and promotion materials, reports variety.com. The two films have already passed Chinese censorship and were scheduled for release in February, just after the Oscars. The plans got stalled due to the COVID-19 shutdown. James Cameron’s Avatar 2 Release Date to Be Unaffected Even After the Film’s New Zealand Scheduled Halts Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

While no release date has been set, the two films have released new posters. The poster for "1917" features two soldiers walking with cherry blossoms and barbed wire as the backdrop. The tagline reads: "Make a date with cinemas, together as before". "Little Women" was supposed to be released in China around Valentine's Day in February. Now, the new poster reads: "Don't miss out on love and freedom" above the tagline "On the big screen; stay tuned". The Nightingale Release Date: Elle and Dakota Fanning Starrer Pushed to December 2021 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Online ticket platform Maoyan has been promoting the film by stating: "Love and happiness will always be able to withstand waiting. … The cinema screens are already prepared and waiting for you". Mendes' war drama "1917", which has Reliance Entertainment and Amblin Partners among the banners associated with the film's production, tells the story of two young British soldiers at the height of the war.

It stars George MacKay as Lance Corporal Schofield and Dean-Charles Chapman as Lance Corporal Blake who are given an impossible task to deliver a message deep in the heart of enemy territory that, if successful, would save the lives of 1,600 British soldiers. Gerwig's "Little Women" retells Louisa May Alcott's much-loved 19th-century classic novel about four young women coming of age in the Civil War era of the US. It features Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Bob Odenkirk, Chris Cooper and James Norton.

According to variety.com, on Friday, China's top administrative body, the state council, announced that entertainment venues such as "cinemas could reopen as long as they controlled crowds and used pre-booking methods". An unconfirmed statement from a source said cinemas may reopen in China around June 5. The initial line-up of films slated to release in China might also include: "Jojo Rabbit" and "Ford v Ferrari", blockbusters like the "Avengers" series, the "Harry Potter" franchise, "Inception", and "Coco".