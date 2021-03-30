Singer Mahalia has slammed 'cancel culture', saying that artistes are not being allowed to freely speak out on important issues because of it. Cancel culture refers to ostracising or pushing out people from professional or social circles, in person or on social media. Grammy Awards 2021 Full Nominations List: Beyonce, Taylor Swift Get Recognised in Different Categories, BTS Thrilled With their Nomination.

"Cancel culture is such a huge thing now -- I really feel for artistes. It's so easy to say the wrong thing. That is something always at the front of my mind now that I articulate my answers correctly and I speak from my heart," the singer said in an interview with Metro newspaper, adding that it is difficult to always try and say the right thing. GRAMMYs 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa Lead the Nominations, 63rd Annual Grammy Awards Is All About Women Power.

She adds that people are very quick to 'cancel' others nowadays, reports contactmusic.com. "People are much too quick to cancel and that does bother me. There is no longer a space for artists to be artists and push the boundaries. Even writing my latest song 'Jealous' I was conscious people would think I was saying everyone is jealous of me. That is quite frustrating. We are so scared of offending or saying the wrong thing," she said.

