Max von Sydow Dies at 90: Fans Pour Heartfelt Messages For the Late Game Of Thrones Actor (Read Tweets)

Max von Sydow (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Swedish cinema legend and Hollywood star Max von Sydow passed away at the age of 90. The entire industry and the fans of the late versatile actors are paying heartfelt condolences. The netizens could not come to the terms to this huge loss to the cine world. He impressed the critics and the audience wth his roles in 'Game of Thrones', 'Star Wars', and 'The Exorcist' to name a few.

Max Von Sydow, such an iconic presence in cinema for seven decades, it seemed like he'd always be with us. He changed the face of international film with Bergman, played Christ, fought the devil, pressed the HOT HAIL button & was Oscar nominated for a silent performance. A god,"Director Edgar Wright wrote on Twitter. Here are the messages dedicated to the late actor by his fans across the world.

Ode To the Awesome Actor

R.I.P MAX VON SYDOW Thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time Such sad news he was an awesome actor#RipMaxVonSydow pic.twitter.com/HwJduqUZr1 — Mark Wix SCD (@MarkWix2) March 9, 2020

A Gratitude Note

"The Seventh Seal" was one of many films that made me realize the world of cinema reached far beyond my own tiny corner of the world. Rest in Peace, #maxvonsydow. Thank you for being an important part of my moviegoing life. pic.twitter.com/Gn3UacpknG — Zach Laws (@zachlaws) March 9, 2020

Tribute To His Cherished Roles

Max von Sydow is rightly going to be remembered for his Bergman work but I would be lying if I didn't say how much I love his turn as Ming the Merciless in 1980's Flash Gordon, and his De Laurentiis day player days in general. — Jessica Ritchey (@Ruby_Stevens) March 9, 2020

Memories

RIP Max von Sydow. How ironic that in The Seventh Seal he is playing chess against death. On my first date with my wife she asked me what my favourite movie was and I said The Seventh Seal, the best chess match ever played. That's when she should have changed her mind. — Hun Dude (@HunDude) March 9, 2020

Coolest Guy

RIP Max von Sydow Played the coolest guy, the Alsatian Gentleman in 3 Days Of The Condor, a philosopher assassin. “There is no need to believe in either side, or any side. There is no cause. There's only yourself. The belief is in your own precision.” — Dave (@TheBoyFromUNCLE) March 9, 2020

Very Sad Day

Loved Max Von Sydow as an actor. Loads of classics. Very sad day ☹️ "Both the living and the dead, it is he who is coming to judge you" — Scott Mc (@DamndSMC) March 9, 2020

Fans Will Miss The Actor

"Well, the fact is, what I do is not a bad occupation. Someone is always willing to pay... it's quite restful. It's almost peaceful. No need to believe in either side, or any side. There is no cause. There's only yourself." I will miss Max von Sydow, a great actor. — McCainite1 (@McCainite1) March 9, 2020

Max Von Sydow has experimented in around 100 films and TV series. Other popular films that he was a part of were The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965), The Exorcist, Dune (1984), Hannah and Her Sisters, Awakenings (1990), Minority Report (2002), The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007), and Shutter Island (2010) to name a few. We hope that the family and dear ones of the late star find strength in coping up with this irreparable loss.