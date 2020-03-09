Max von Sydow Dies at 90: Fans Pour Heartfelt Messages For the Late Game Of Thrones Actor (Read Tweets)
Swedish cinema legend and Hollywood star Max von Sydow passed away at the age of 90. The entire industry and the fans of the late versatile actors are paying heartfelt condolences. The netizens could not come to the terms to this huge loss to the cine world. He impressed the critics and the audience wth his roles in  'Game of Thrones', 'Star Wars', and 'The Exorcist' to name a few.

Max Von Sydow, such an iconic presence in cinema for seven decades, it seemed like he'd always be with us. He changed the face of international film with Bergman, played Christ, fought the devil, pressed the HOT HAIL button & was Oscar nominated for a silent performance. A god,"Director Edgar Wright wrote on Twitter. Here are the messages dedicated to the late actor by his fans across the world.

Max Von Sydow has experimented in around 100 films and TV series. Other popular films that he was a part of were The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965), The Exorcist, Dune (1984), Hannah and Her Sisters, Awakenings (1990), Minority Report (2002), The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007), and Shutter Island (2010) to name a few. We hope that the family and dear ones of the late star find strength in coping up with this irreparable loss.