Max von Sydow, 'Star Wars' Actor, Dies at 90

Max von Sydow (Photo Credits: AFP)

Washington D.C, March 9: Veteran actor Max von Sydow, known for his roles in 'Game of Thrones', 'Star Wars', and 'The Exorcist,' has died on Sunday at age 90. According to USA Today a statement from his wife, Catherine read: "It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow."

Max was nominated for two Academy Awards, one for his supporting role in "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close" and for his leading role in 1987's "Pelle erobreren.

"More recently, Sydow appeared in, Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close (2011), and on Game of Thrones as the mystical Three-Eyed Raven.

Director Edgar Wright, expressed condolences by writing a heartwarming note."Max Von Sydow, such an iconic presence in cinema for seven decades, it seemed like he'd always be with us. He changed the face of international film with Bergman, played Christ, fought the devil, pressed the HOT HAIL button & was Oscar nominated for a silent performance. A god," read the note shared on Twitter.