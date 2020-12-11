Singer Meghan Trainor says she has gestational diabetes, but is still crushing pregnancy. She admitted that she enjoyed being pregnant while in quarantine. "I am so pregnant," she said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, reports etonline.com. She added: "It was great not travelling, and if I felt sick, I was like, 'Well, at least I'm home and doing interviews like this.' I was so lucky for that." Meghan Trainor Excited to Celebrate Baby’s First Christmas in 2021

But she had "one bump in the road" with her pregnancy. "I got gestational diabetes, but so many women have it," she shared. "It was just the unknowing. I didn't know what it was. It's like a genetics thing. My mom had it and she didn't even give me a full warning," she added. Meghan Trainor on Her Married Life with Husband Daryl Sabara: ‘It’s Very Romantic Right Now, We’re Super in Love’

She just watches what she eats now. "I write everything now. I check my blood. And we're good now. I've been crushing it. It's like a game for me and I'm winning. It's nice to know we're both healthy," Trainor said.

