As the world anticipates the release of the upcoming biopic Michael, new insights into the complex relationship between the "King of Pop" and his father, Joe Jackson, have surfaced. Despite years of public allegations regarding emotional and physical abuse, it has been revealed that Michael Jackson made peace with his father shortly before his passing in 2009. ‘Michael’ Movie Review: Jaafar Jackson Excels in Michael Jackson Biopic; Juliano Valdi Steals the Show as Little MJ (LatestLY Exclusive)

Michael Jackson Understood Father After Kids

Randy Taraborrelli, a close friend of the singer and author of the 1991 biography Michael Jackson-The Magic, the Madness, the Whole Story, shared that the pivotal shift in Michael’s perspective came after he became a parent to his three children Prince, Paris and Bigi. Speaking to PEOPLE, Taraborrelli explained that Michael’s own experience as a father allowed him to view Joe’s rigid and often harsh management of the Jackson 5 through a different lens. "It was when he had his own kids, and he realised that there was nothing that he wouldn't do for his kids," Taraborrelli noted. "Once he realised that about himself, that's when he really came to understand his father."

Michael Jackson Forgave Joe Before Death

While Michael had previously been candid about the "turbulent" childhood he and his siblings endured under Joe’s management, he reportedly reached a place of complete closure. Taraborrelli stated that Michael eventually acknowledged that while Joe was a "flawed" father who did many of the "wrong things," the pop icon believed his father acted for what he thought were the "right reasons." According to the biographer, Michael explicitly stated, “I totally, totally forgive him,” just hours before his untimely demise in 2009. Joe Jackson, who consistently maintained that his strict discipline was necessary to keep his children out of trouble and ensure their success, eventually passed away in 2018 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. ‘Michael’ Release Date, Cast, Plot: All About Michael Jackson's Biopic Starring Jaafar Jackson As 'King of Pop'.

Michael Jackson Biopic

The family’s history is back in the global spotlight due to the production of the high-profile biopic Michael. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film stars Michael’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the title role. The film is expected to cover the full spectrum of the singer’s life, including the early years of the Jackson 5 and the internal family dynamics that shaped his journey from a child prodigy to a global phenomenon.

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