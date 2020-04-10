Moana Star Auli’i Cravalho Comes Out as Bisexual on TikTok Lip-Syncing to This Eminem Song!

Moana Star Auli’i Cravalho (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Moana star Auli'i Cravalho used TikTok and lyrics from an Eminem song to come out as bisexual. The 19-year-old took to TikTok on Thursday, where she lip-synced portions of Eminem's "Those kinda nights", featuring Ed Sheeran, particularly one that read, "She said: "No, I'm bi'.", reports dailymail.co.uk. She further confirmed the news on Twitter, when a fan asked if she liked girls and she responded, "if i may escort you to my tiktok... @auliicravalho". The section of "Those kinda nights" lyrics which she lip-synced are: "Seriously though, jokes aside, how you doin'? You straight? / She said: ‘No, I'm bi' / She said: ‘Are you drunk?' I said: ‘No, I'm high' / I'm checkin' out the chick, she said: ‘So am I'." Moana Fame Auli’i Cravalho to Star in Netflix’s Musical Comedy Sorta Like a Rock Star.

The actress didn't lip-sync to the entire section, though, starting with "Seriously though, jokes aside, indicating that she was serious about the revelation. She also lip-synced to "No I'm bi", along with, "She said, ‘Are you drunk?'" and then "So am I" as the brief video came to an end. The actress got support from 18-year-old actress Rachel Zegler, who will make her film debut in Steven Spielberg's remake of "West Side Story". Zegler was one of the first responses to Cravalho's "if I may escort you to my TikTok" tweet, stating, "oh absoLUTELY". Cravalho responded in kind on Twitter with a quote re-tweet which said: "I Love You". Liam Payne Accused of Disrespecting Bisexuality in New Album

Cravalho was in high school in Hawaii when she auditioned for Disney's animated film "Moana". She was the last to audition out of thousands of girls, winning the title role alongside Dwayne Johnson's Maui. The animated adventure was a big hit at the box office, earning $248.7 million domestic and $690.8 million worldwide in its theatrical release.

if i may escort you to my tiktok... @auliicravalho https://t.co/xRJuYk3e2t — Auli'i Cravalho (@auliicravalho) April 8, 2020

auli'i cravalho is bi and that is ALL that matters to me 😌 pic.twitter.com/TA5IUchlSY — maggie (@fabraybeso) April 8, 2020

After "Moana", Cravalho went on to star in short-lived musical series "Rise", which lasted just one season in 2017. She also reprised her role as Moana in Disney's 2018 animated sequel "Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2" and she also played Ariel in "The Little Mermaid Live". The actress will next be seen in the upcoming film "Sorta Like a Rock Star" alongside Justina Machado and Carol Burnett and Amazon's "The Power".