Thakkali Srinivasan, a versatile veteran of the Tamil film industry known for his work as a director, producer, and music composer, died in Bengaluru on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. He was 56. Apart from his contributions to cinema, he was known for his work in humanitarian services, especially in his recent years. Veteran Bengali Actor Tamal Ray Chowdhury Dies at 80; Celebs Pay Tribute (View Posts).

Thakkali Srinivasan No More

According to family sources, the filmmaker had been battling health complications for some time before his demise at a private hospital. His final rites were held in Bengaluru on Wednesday, March 11, attended by family members and close associates from the film fraternity.

Filmmaker-Musician Thakkali Srinivasan Dies Due to Health Complications

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A Multifaceted Career in Cinema

Srinivasan, often credited as Thakkali C Srinivasan, was a prominent figure in the Tamil film industry during the late 1980s and 1990s. He earned the moniker "Thakkali" early in his career, a name that stayed with him throughout his professional life.

He was recognised for his willingness to experiment with genres, particularly horror and science fiction, at a time when such themes were less common in mainstream Tamil cinema.

Production and Musical Contributions

Srinivasan first made his mark as a producer with the 1989 science-fiction thriller Nalaya Manithan, directed by Velu Prabhakaran. The film's success led him to produce the 1990 sequel Adhisaya Manithan.

Beyond production, he was an accomplished composer. Alongside his collaborator Premi, under the duo name Premi–Srini, he provided the musical scores for several of his early projects. His ability to handle multiple creative roles made him a respected "all-rounder" on set.

Directorial Ventures

In 1991, Srinivasan transitioned into directing with the horror film Jenma Natchathram, which featured actor Nassar. He followed this with the murder mystery Witness (1995), starring Raghuvaran.

His later directorial works included Asokavanam (2001): A mystery thriller featuring Livingston and Riyaz Khan, and Aduthathu (2011): A psychological thriller centred on reality show contestants, which served as one of his final major releases.

Industry Tributes

Members of the South Indian film community have expressed their condolences, noting his contribution to the technical evolution of Tamil thrillers. Srinivasan also made brief appearances as an actor, notably in the Kamal Haasan-starrer Soora Samhaaram. Stephen Hibbert, Actor Who Played The Gimp in ‘Pulp Fiction’, Dies at 68 Due to Heart Attack.

He is survived by his family and a legacy of cult classic thrillers that continue to be remembered by fans of the genre.

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