And Disney's latest release, the Liu Yifei starrer Mulan in once again nack in the news, this time the reason being fans have gone over to defend the movie against activist Joshua Wong's tweet seeking the boycott of the film. While lead actress Liu Yifei's comments and the fact that the remake did away completely with the original's musical bits and Mushu, already led to the hashtag 'BoycottMulan' trending on Twitter, Joshua also in his recent tweet, called for the boycott of the film, basing his demand on Lui's comments on Hong Kong Police. However, his request baqckfired as many came out to support the movie. Mulan: Praises, Cries About Missing Mushu, and Calls for Boycott - New Disney Movie Stirs up a Storm on Twitter.

Activist Joshua Wong's tweet was all about how the actress sided with police brutality and urged every believer of 'human rights' to boycott the film. Mulan: Ahead of the Film's Premiere on Disney+ Premier Access, Here's a Look At Liu Yifei's Princessy Moments On the Red Carpet (View Pics).

However, his move backfired as many netizens came to defend the actress and the movie.

It can be recalled that in a post in Mandarin, Lui Yifei wrote on Weibo, "I also support Hong Kong police. You can beat me up now.". And this had created quite an uproar. While netizens expected the actress to not pass such comments amid the pro-democracy protests, a few others sided and defended her.

