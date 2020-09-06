And Disney's latest release, the Liu Yifei starrer Mulan in once again nack in the news, this time the reason being fans have gone over to defend the movie against activist Joshua Wong's tweet seeking the boycott of the film. While lead actress Liu Yifei's comments and the fact that the remake did away completely with the original's musical bits and Mushu, already led to the hashtag 'BoycottMulan' trending on Twitter, Joshua also in his recent tweet, called for the boycott of the film, basing his demand on Lui's comments on Hong Kong Police. However, his request baqckfired as many came out to support the movie. Mulan: Praises, Cries About Missing Mushu, and Calls for Boycott - New Disney Movie Stirs up a Storm on Twitter.

Activist Joshua Wong's tweet was all about how the actress sided with police brutality and urged every believer of 'human rights' to boycott the film. Mulan: Ahead of the Film's Premiere on Disney+ Premier Access, Here's a Look At Liu Yifei's Princessy Moments On the Red Carpet (View Pics).

Check Out His Tweet Below:

This film is released today. But because Disney kowtows to Beijing, and because Liu Yifei openly and proudly endorses police brutality in Hong Kong, I urge everyone who believes in human rights to #BoycottMulan. https://t.co/utmP1tIWNa — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 😷 (@joshuawongcf) September 4, 2020

Joshua also tweeted:

Liu isn't a victim somehow caught in the geopolitical crossfire. Neither is she an icon of feminism if she ignores the suffering of female protesters. She's instead an icon of authoritarianism willfully betraying the values Hollywood purports to champion. https://t.co/xL5iAWYb5V — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 😷 (@joshuawongcf) September 4, 2020

He also lashed out at Donnei Yen:

Same goes for Donnie Yen, another outspoken admirer of the Hong Kong police. I, too, urge everyone who believes in racial justice to #BoycottMulan. https://t.co/lsEnnzF1oz — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 😷 (@joshuawongcf) September 4, 2020

However, his move backfired as many netizens came to defend the actress and the movie.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

In Favour of Police and Not Police Brutality:

She never said she supports police brutality, but police. The police who do their jobs like most cops. — Philip Johnson (@TechPhilip) September 4, 2020

Lui's Post Taken Out Of Context?/

A chinese reporter got tied and beaten by protestors & ppl in china posted a support for the reporter, including Liu Yifei. That was the only post she made but ppl have been twisting her post and exaggerating it. Just wanted to share this other side of it. — AP (@dt1268) September 6, 2020

Speak of Progressive Thinking:

Boycotting art is never progressive — #IStandWithJKRowling (@kanekos69) September 4, 2020

Why Can't Movies Be All ABout Entertainment?

Fck politics for a few hours can’t we just watch a movie and escape 🤷‍♂️ — Ryan Allen (@ryan2985) September 4, 2020

Someone With A Mature Mindset:

I don't believe in boicoting movies because of one single person for what they've done after the whole thing was done. I rather not discuss this here, but if you think it's for a good cause, go ahead — The Queen of Butts (@TheGwenLee) September 6, 2020

It can be recalled that in a post in Mandarin, Lui Yifei wrote on Weibo, "I also support Hong Kong police. You can beat me up now.". And this had created quite an uproar. While netizens expected the actress to not pass such comments amid the pro-democracy protests, a few others sided and defended her.

