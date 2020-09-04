One of Disney's most awaited flick, Mulan is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 4. The film which had its theatrical release in March 2020, had to be pulled out of theatres because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With theatres remaining shut due to the virus, Mulan is now all set to have a OTT release and fans are super-excited for the same. Ever since the trailers an teasers of the film released, fans have been waiting to see Liu Yifei as the warrior princess. Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China's legendary warrior to life in the film and Yifei seems to be a stunning choice. Mulan: Is Disney’s Live-Action Film Releasing in India Through Disney+ Hotstar on September 4? Here’s All You Need to Know!

While we wait to catch the film, Yifei's has shown off-screen why she's an amazing choice for this Disney role and we have to say some of the red carpet choices truly show that she's the perfect Disney princess. Be it her gorgeous gold gown at the March premiere of Mulan or other fashion outings. She has managed to make us swoon with her elegant choices time and again. As we gear up to celebrate her work in Mulan, here's a look at her gorgeous fashion choices from red carpet moments here. Mulan Song Reflection: Christina Aguilera Revisits Her 1998 Classic and the New Version Has Netizens Calling Her 'Queen of Vocals'.

Princess in Gold!

Pretty in Pink!

Elegant In White:

Absolute Beauty in Black

Straight Out of a Fairytale!

Yifei has been receiving rave reviews for her performance in the film and we bet you can't wait to catch it soon at home but unfortunately, we'll have to wait a little longer in India. Mulan is a live-action adaptation of Disney's 1998 animated musical film of the same name. It also stars Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, and Jet Li in key roles.

