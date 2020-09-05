Disney's latest film, Mulan, has hit the web. The live-action remake of the hit '90s animated film dropped on Disney+, with extra viewing charges, as a majority of the theatres across the globe continue to remain shut amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was evident from the trailers that Mulan is going to be an entertaining venture. Now, the audience who have watched the movie have vouched for it on Twitter. But reactions to Mulan are not only positive praises. Many fans of the original complained about the absence of a missing character from the new version. And worse, Twitter is flooded with calls to boycott the film. Mulan: Here's a Look At Liu Yifei's Princessy Moments On the Red Carpet (View Pics).

Amid the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong last year, Mulan actress Liu Yifei said that she supports the police. "I also support Hong Kong police. You can beat me up now," the China-born American actress wrote in Mandarin. But, she was calling out the violence displayed by the protestors where some head assaulted a Chinese journalist, leaving him bloodied. The tweet did not sit well with the protestors, who have been promoting a boycott on the film ever since. Mulan Song Reflection: Christina Aguilera Revisits Her 1998 Classic and the New Version Has Netizens Calling Her 'Queen of Vocals' (Watch Video).

But, again, the praises for the film are plenty. The audience has appreciated the CGI, acting, cinematography - pretty much all aspects of the movie. Screenshots from the movie are going viral all over. You might want to avoid the internet for a few days if you don't want spoilers.

Here Are Some Praises For The Film

#Mulan isn't like any other Disney film in memory. It's got other things on It's mind than saccharine. It's kind of like Wonder Woman only better crafted. Hyper feminist and 100% non patronizing. So hype for Asian representation right now. pic.twitter.com/6hcQNEp4NO — SC King (@SCarrollKing) September 4, 2020

It Will Make You Cry

The Actress Did Justice To The Role

Me and my family just watched #mulan and I’m so amazed! Beautiful movie! The animated version was one of my favorite Disney films 😭❤️ Still wished there were songs but this was a masterpiece in itself. The fight scenes were 👏🏼 and Yifei did Mulan justice. pic.twitter.com/6nxpjcqdVg — Kaye Allen (@itskayeallen) September 5, 2020

Strong Presence

mulan was such a strong presence, i loved how they showed the army accepting her, how they showed how strong she was in every single way and how the men ACCEPTED her despite their views of women not being able to channel chi — 𝑒𝑚𝑖𝑙𝑦 ☽ (@emwisnesky) September 5, 2020

More Love

Just finished watching #Mulan Thank you @yifei_cc for doing such a great job for portraying Mulan! Love it! Love you! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/jqd48QGUOZ — Chloe Mae Quiambao (@Chloe_Quiambao) September 5, 2020

But, a popular character from the animated Disney film was missed. Mushu, humorous, reckless, and unpredictable confidante to Mulan. Fans were outraged. Mulan's director Niki Caro had explained, "Mushu, beloved as that character is in the animation, was Mulan’s confidante, and part of bringing it into the live-action is to commit to the realism of her journey, and she had to make those relationships with her fellow soldiers. So there was certainly a lot to work with in that department,"

Check Out Some Of The Tweets About Mushu's Absence Here:

AAAAAAHHHH FINALLY!!!!! im sadt coz they remove all the musical part :( and mushu :(#Mulan pic.twitter.com/HuDJJgQqxX — 𝙇𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙡𝙡 𝙅𝙖𝙣™ (@lowelljanyasas) September 5, 2020

OG Was Better?

How u gonna take out the music and the Mushu that made Mulan the movie it was and expect it to be better? The original is MILES better. MILES. pic.twitter.com/Vl9ztLUMBo — King Nicky (@AangsAirForces) September 4, 2020

Mushu Is Quite A Fav

Daddy and his Princess watching the Mulan remake!!! I know it won't beat the original cause they left out Mushu😠😠😠😠 #DaddyAndAianna @ One and Only Computer Solutions https://t.co/RmdL4hpT1G — Edwin Washington (@OOCS_LLC) September 5, 2020

Apparently It's A Big Deal

Bitch I am not paying $30 to watch mulan without mushu. — Tiana 💕 (@Okayyy_T) September 3, 2020

And well, finally there are calls to boycott the film. Not because there is no Mushu in the film but the lead actress, Liu Yifei, allegedly voiced for police brutality.

Pro-democracy activists are once again asking people to boycott Disney's live-action remake of "Mulan," calls that erupted last year when the film's lead actress Liu Yifei expressed support for Hong Kong police

#boycottmulan the movie got rid of so many good things from the original and they don't even got mushu or general shang like bruh wtf? I honestly hate that mulan is played by a person who supports police brutality..... pic.twitter.com/AIE5JEA4wC — 𝖘𝖙𝖆𝖞.𝖘𝖕𝖔𝖔𝖕𝖞@𝖌𝖒𝖆𝖎𝖑.𝖈𝖔𝖒ᵇˡᵐ (@www_whyth0) September 4, 2020

People Are Upset

Boycott Mulan🥰 the actress for mulan supports police brutality in HK. https://t.co/lpYhQ5iVKJ — ⁷♡BLM (@HOBIONICS) September 3, 2020

Mulan Doesn't Support Police

Mulan Has Always Been About Heroism

Mulan has always been about heroism, bravery, and sacrifice; and we already have countless stories like that in the real world. You don't need a fictional film that its actor didn't stand up for anything but police brutality. #BoycottMulan #MilkTeaAlliance https://t.co/waiINFFT8Y — beη🏳️‍🌈 (@benwonx) September 4, 2020

Here Is A Thread If You Want To Understand The Case Better

i understand a lot of yall are prolly excited bout the live action mulan, but please please please boycott it. the actress who plays mulan says that she stands with the hong kong police. ill try and explain things to the best of my abilities but even i dont know much bout it — audrey ❦ | look at 📌 please (@dormir_etoiles) September 4, 2020

So, this begs us the question - are you going to watch Mulan? The audience in India will have to wait longer to watch the film as it has not been made available by the studio on the integrated platform Disney+ Hotstar. In December, the movie will be available for all to watch for free.

