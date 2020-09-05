Disney's latest film, Mulan, has hit the web. The live-action remake of the hit '90s animated film dropped on Disney+, with extra viewing charges, as a majority of the theatres across the globe continue to remain shut amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was evident from the trailers that Mulan is going to be an entertaining venture. Now, the audience who have watched the movie have vouched for it on Twitter. But reactions to Mulan are not only positive praises. Many fans of the original complained about the absence of a missing character from the new version. And worse, Twitter is flooded with calls to boycott the film. Mulan: Here's a Look At Liu Yifei's Princessy Moments On the Red Carpet (View Pics).

Amid the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong last year, Mulan actress Liu Yifei said that she supports the police. "I also support Hong Kong police. You can beat me up now," the China-born American actress wrote in Mandarin. But, she was calling out the violence displayed by the protestors where some head assaulted a Chinese journalist, leaving him bloodied. The tweet did not sit well with the protestors, who have been promoting a boycott on the film ever since. Mulan Song Reflection: Christina Aguilera Revisits Her 1998 Classic and the New Version Has Netizens Calling Her 'Queen of Vocals' (Watch Video).

But, again, the praises for the film are plenty. The audience has appreciated the CGI, acting, cinematography - pretty much all aspects of the movie. Screenshots from the movie are going viral all over. You might want to avoid the internet for a few days if you don't want spoilers.

Here Are Some Praises For The Film

It Will Make You Cry

The Actress Did Justice To The Role

Strong Presence

More Love

But, a popular character from the animated Disney film was missed. Mushu, humorous, reckless, and unpredictable confidante to Mulan. Fans were outraged. Mulan's director Niki Caro had explained, "Mushu, beloved as that character is in the animation, was Mulan’s confidante, and part of bringing it into the live-action is to commit to the realism of her journey, and she had to make those relationships with her fellow soldiers. So there was certainly a lot to work with in that department,"

Check Out Some Of The Tweets About Mushu's Absence Here:

OG Was Better?

Mushu Is Quite A Fav

Apparently It's A Big Deal

And well, finally there are calls to boycott the film. Not because there is no Mushu in the film but the lead actress, Liu Yifei, allegedly voiced for police brutality.

Pro-democracy activists are once again asking people to boycott Disney's live-action remake of "Mulan," calls that erupted last year when the film's lead actress Liu Yifei expressed support for Hong Kong police

People Are Upset

Mulan Doesn't Support Police

Mulan Has Always Been About Heroism

Here Is A Thread If You Want To Understand The Case Better

So, this begs us the question - are you going to watch Mulan? The audience in India will have to wait longer to watch the film as it has not been made available by the studio on the integrated platform Disney+ Hotstar. In December, the movie will be available for all to watch for free.

