Upcoming singer-songwriter Liz Kate is the newest addition to the ensemble cast of the film adaptation of the Broadway hit "Dear Evan Hansen". A fairly unknown name, Kate's on-screen credits include "Meet the Browns" and "The Candy Shop". The story revolves around Hansen, a high school student with social anxiety. He unintentionally gets caught up in a lie after the family of a classmate who committed suicide mistakes one of his letters for their son's suicide note. Mean Girls Cast Including Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams Reunite After 16 Years (Watch Video)

Ben Platt, who played the title part in the stage musical, will reprise the role on screen. "Unbelievable" star Kaitlyn Dever will essay his love interest, Zoe Murphy. According to Variety, details about Kate's character are currently unknown. Also part of the "Dear Evan Hansen" cast are Julianne Moore, Amy Adams, Danny Pino, Amandla Stenberg, Colton Ryan, Nik Dodani, and DeMarius Copes. Marvel Casts Newcomer Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel in Upcoming Disney+ Series

Stephen Chbosky is directing the Universal Pictures project. Steve Levenson, who wrote the book for the Broadway musical, is penning the script.

Music and lyrics are by Academy Award-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, whose credits include musicals "La La Land" and "The Greatest Showman". Pasek and Paul are also on board as executive producers. Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will also produce the film.