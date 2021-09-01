The latest James Bond film No Time To Die, starring Daniel Craig in his final role as 007, is all set to release in select cities across India on September 30. The announcement was made by Universal Pictures on Wednesday and the confirmation added that it is all set to release across theatres in India, wherever they are open on September 30. No Time to Die Final Trailer Out! Daniel Craig’s James Bond May Face His Biggest Foe in Rami Malek’s Mysterious Safin (Watch Video).

'No Time to Die' will be released in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Bengali. The official Twitter handle of the @007 Twitter account posted the final international trailer of the movie and announced the release date. The 2 minute 24 second trailer was captioned: "The wait is over. The final international trailer for #NoTimeToDie. In cinemas from September 30." Grammy Awards 2021: Billie Eilish Makes History After Winning for Unreleased James Bond Theme Song in No Time To Die.

The release of the spy film, which is the 25th installment in the James Bond movie franchise, features Craig playing 007 for the fifth and supposedly final time. It has been delayed thrice from its original April 2020 release date, but was pushed to November last year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The release date was subsequently changed to April, 2021.

'No Time To Die' is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. The film also features Rami Malek as the new Bond villain, Safin, and brings back Lea Seydoux as Dr Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as Q, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny and Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter.

