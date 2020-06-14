No Time to Die: Daniel Craig's James Bond Movie Gets Preponed, Will Now Release on November 12, 2020

As Hollywood continues shuffling its date of future releases, with the latest announcements coming in from the Warner Bros camp, makers of Daniel Craig's James Bond movie, No Time to Die have also decided to tweak their schedule slightly. The movie was earlier hitting the screens on April 10 but was delayed after coronavirus was declared a pandemic and nations were busy shutting down their theatres to observe social distancing. The new date was announced as November 25 but guess, that wasn't the final one either. Daniel Craig Reveals as a Kid He Always Dreamed of Playing These Two Super Heroes On-Screen (Read Deets).

Keeping in mind the current scenario and how theatre chains are expected to resume their operations in July, makers of No Time to Die have preponed their release date by a week. It will now hit the UK screens on November 12 and the US ones on November 20, 2020. The move will probably help the producers cash in on the holiday period. The announcement was made via their official Twitter handle where the ardent James Bond fans were even treated with few unseen stills of the movie. Daniel Craig's No Time To Die May Be the Longest James Bond Film With a Runtime Of 163 Minutes.

Check Out the Announcement

The return of old friends in NO TIME TO DIE. In cinemas 12th November UK, 20th November US. pic.twitter.com/GkXugGEAba — James Bond (@007) June 13, 2020

No Time to Die will mark Craig's final appearance as your beloved James Bond. The hunt for his successor is still on and the makers are busy hunting for the right British face who would take up the mantle for future movies. The film cast includes Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Christoph Waltz, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Jeffrey Wright, and Rami Malek. This sequel is being helmed by Cary Fukunaga.

