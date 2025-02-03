When the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards (Oscars 2025) were announced, Jacques Audiard's musical drama Emilia Pérez made history by securing 13 nominations. Many predicted that on March 2, 2025, when the Oscars are presented, the film would sweep multiple awards, with potential wins in categories such as Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Director. But at the time of writing this article, even if the film wins just one award, it would be considered a significant achievement, given the allegations it has faced in the recent times. ‘Emilia Pérez’ Oscar-Nominee Karla Sofía Gascón Deactivates X Account Following Backlash Over Offensive and Controversial Past Tweets.

Even before Emilia Pérez's lead trans actor, Karla Sofía Gascón - nominated for Best Actress - found herself at the centre of a major controversy surrounding her past objectionable social media posts, the film had never been a fan favourite among the 2025 Oscar nominees. However, while the controversy has cast a shadow over the film, it is not the only Best Picture nominee at the 97th Academy Awards to face criticism. Below, we explore the controversial nominees and the issues that have irked cinephiles, potentially affecting their chances of winning.

Starting with the most controversial...

Emilia Pérez

A Still From Emilia Pérez

Controversy: Even before Karla Sofía Gascón's controversy, Emilia Pérez faced backlash for its problematic portrayal of Mexican culture and characters, its lack of Mexican actors in the cast, and its use of brownface. Additionally, reports emerged that the film allegedly used AI to alter Karla Sofía Gascón's singing voice to ensure she hit high notes. However, the most damaging controversy arose when Gascón's old posts on X (formerly Twitter) resurfaced, revealing racist, Islamophobic, and other offensive remarks. From George Floyd to BTS, no one was spared. The backlash grew so intense that Gascón deactivated her X account and arranged a revealing interview, which also failed to quell the criticism. ‘Emilia Pérez’ at Oscars 2025: Netizens Hate on Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez’s Movie After It Makes History With 13 Nominations – Find Out Why!

The Brutalist

A Still From The Brutalist

Controversy: Brady Corbet's ambitious period drama was initially a favourite to win Best Picture, but its chances took a hit when the film's editor, Dávid Jancsó, revealed that AI was used in post-production to improve Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones' Hungarian pronunciation. With many in Hollywood opposing the use of AI in creative processes, this revelation may harm the film's prospects.

A Complete Unknown

A Still From A Complete Unknown

Controversy: James Mangold's biopic about singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, starring Timothée Chalamet in the lead role, has been accused of taking liberties typical of Hollywood biopics - adding fictional elements and events to make the story more cinematic and favourable to its protagonist.

Conclave

A Still From Conclave

Controversy: Directed by Edward Berger, Conclave revolves around a papal congregation electing the next pope, with skeletons tumbling out of the closet for some contenders. Given its subject matter, it is unsurprising that the film has upset many American Catholics for its depiction of Vatican politics.

Anora

A Still From Anora

Controversy: Sean Baker's black comedy features explicit sex scenes and strip sequences, which led to shock and criticism when it was revealed that the film did not employ an intimacy coordinator - a standard practice in the industry. While lead actress Mikey Madison made the decision to forgo one, the choice did not sit well with some fans and critics. Additionally, the nomination of Russian actor Yura Borisov for Best Supporting Actor has been viewed as a slight by those supporting Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

The Substance

A Still From The Substance

Controversy: Coralie Fargeat's body-horror film has been accused by some critics of catering to the male gaze, particularly in its portrayal of nude scenes. Furthermore, Demi Moore, who received her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress, has faced accusations of being a Zionist due to her multiple visits to Israel in the past.

Other Best Picture nominees include Dune: Part Two, Wicked, I'm Still Here, and Nickel Boys. While some of these films have faced minor controversies - such as Wicked angering anti-woke fans over Cynthia Erivo's casting - they are unlikely to significantly damage their reputations at the Oscars. At least, not yet.

