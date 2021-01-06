Netflix’s sci-fi action thriller Outside The Wire is just a few days away from its premiere and the makers of the film are making sure the excitement for the film is up high. A new trailer giving us a clearer insight into what Anthony Mackie and Damson Idris starrer film will look like has been shared by the team today. The two actors are on a battlefield with a very important mission at hand when things go haywire, and the fans are left on the edge of the seat thinking about what will happen next. Outside the Wire Teaser: Anthony Mackie Is an Android Milliatry Officer in This High-Octane Actioner.

The trailer is loaded to the top with surprises with Anthony and Damson's solid camaraderie winning your heart already. The film might look like any other war movie but Anthony has made sure he brings something new on the table with his character. The trailer is a quick sneak peek of the same hinting that the movie is not only visually engaging but is engaging on a narrative level as well.

Anthony Mackie essays the role of Captain Leo who is an android officer who is assigned a mission to find a doomsday device before the insurgents do. He is accompanied by Damson Idris’ character - Lieutenant Harp. Harp is a strong-minded drone pilot who is sent into a dangerous militarized zone while serving under the command of Leo. The two set on a mission only for Harp to find out that Leo's aim had deflated to something really different. What happens next is what you wait for to see when the film releases on Netflix. Black Mirror Season 5 Trailer: Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie to Star in The New Story, To Release on June 5.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

Outside The Wire is directed by 1408, Escape Plan, and Evil mastermind Mikael Hafstrom. The futuristic film takes place in 2036 where America serves as a peacekeeping force with human troops supported by robot soldiers called Gumps. The film also stars Enzo Cilenti, Emily Beecham, Michael Kelly, and Pilou Asbaek in key roles and is all set to premiere on January 15 on Netflix.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 11:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).