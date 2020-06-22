A new trailer for the upcoming action film, The King's Man, has dropped online. The movie is a prequel to the Kingsman movies and will narrate how the British intelligence service came into existence. The trailer also announces the new release date to be September 15, after skipping the initially set November 15, 2019 and February 14, 2020 release dates. The theatres should be functional by September post the lockdown. Fingers crossed. The King's Man Trailer: Ralph Fiennes and His Team of Spies Indulge in Amazing Sword Fights in This Action-Packed Promo (Watch Video).

We are already aware of the tone of The King's Man, thanks to the trailer and teaser that released last year. The new footage builds up the hype. We get to see more of the the main villain, Grigori Rasputin played by Rhys Ifans. He is menacing and will be a delight to watch on the screen.

There are incredible slow-motion shots. Stylish camera angles. Thumping music. Flawless CGI. Insane action stunts. Visually delightful. The modern vibe of the Kingsman films is maintained even in the prequel set in the bygone era. The King's Man Teaser Trailer: History Meets Action in This Origins Story as Secret Agents Take On Rasputin (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Here:

The synopsis of the film says, "As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man."

The film also stars Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance in key roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2020 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).