Actor Mike Colter talked about his character of Louis Gaspare in the American action thriller film, Plane, which is directed by Jean-Francois Richet, featuring Gerard Butler, Yoson An and Tony Goldwyn. The story of the film revolves around a pilot who lands up in a tricky situation after he has to do an emergency landing of his plane and now he needs to take help from a criminal to save the passengers. Talking about his character, Mike said: "I play Gaspare, who is being extradited to Canada and is on the plane, you know no one knows what he did per se it's said that he did something; he killed someone." Plane: Gerard Butler's Film to Stream on Lionsgate Play From April 14.

"That's what he's been accused of. The character is basically being brought in to stand trial for something he did years ago. So, he's a very mysterious character." Mike is known for Luke Cage, The Defenders, The Good Wife, The Good Flight, among others. While sharing more about the storyline, he further added: "Essentially he's supposed to be brought to stand trial, and knowing he is dangerous, is made to sit at the back of the plane away from the other passengers in handcuffs; but very discreetly." Plane Movie Review: Gerard Butler, Mike Colter Make for a Fun Dynamic-Duo in This Fairly Simple but Entertaining Action Thriller.

'He's not wearing anything, he's not in prison garb, and has a person assigned to him to make sure he stays out of the way. And of course when the plane crashes they have a problem on their hands because the security in-charge is dead in the plane crash, and Gaspare survives - now they have something to deal with." Plane will have a digital premiere on Lionsgate Play on April 14.

