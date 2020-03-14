Quarantine And Chill: James Gunn Lists Down 10 Underrated Movies To Watch During Social Distancing Due To COVID-19

James Gunn (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The entertainment industry has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many movies have paused production, theatres have been shut down, film releases have been delayed. Citizens of many countries have confined themselves to their homes to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus or coming in contact with it. It is being called social distancing. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn helped his fans a little by providing a list of ten underrated movies that people can watch while they are isolated. Frozen 2 Online Streaming Preponed by Three Weeks on Disney Plus to Provide 'Fun and Joy During This Challenging Period'.

James took to his Twitter and shared the names of the ten of his favourite Underrated or little known movies. He wrote, "10 GREAT MOVIES YOU LIKELY HAVEN'T SEEN TO STREAM WHILE YOU SELF-QUARANTINE. It's important for the health of our world to practice social distancing as much as possible. In the service of you doing this & in the hopes you will, I’ve come up with this list. #QuarantineAndChill" Coronavirus Affects Hollywood: From Tom Hanks' Diagnosis to Delay In Mission Impossible 7, All That Has Been Hit By The COVID 19.

He has included movies like Mother (from the director of Parasite), Pretty Poison, The Wanderers. Check out the complete list here:

10 GREAT MOVIES YOU LIKELY HAVEN'T SEEN TO STREAM WHILE YOU SELF-QUARANTINE. It's important for the health of our world to practice social distancing as much as possible. In the service of you doing this & in the hopes you will, I’ve come up with this list. #QuarantineAndChill — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 13, 2020

2. Villainess (2017) – directed by Jung Byung-gil As revolutionary to actions films as was The Matrix, Fury Road, and The Raid, and yet this South Korean film was seen by so many fewer people in the States. pic.twitter.com/N9k2hZ7zlp — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 13, 2020

4. The Wanderers (1979) – directed by Philip Kaufman The strangest and most beautiful street gang film ever (yes, EVER) – in turns exciting, touching, and surrealistic - a populist art film. pic.twitter.com/5Mieoloqft — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 13, 2020

6. One Cut of the Dead (2017) – directed by Shinichirou Ueda To tell you anything about this movie could hurt it – but if you love zombies and filmmaking and joy, this is the movie for you while you #Quarantineandchill. pic.twitter.com/YMDMZSojPW — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 13, 2020

8. The Yellow Sea (2010) – directed by Na Hong-jin Another great South Korean action film, gritty and over-the-top and practical where Villainess is stylized. Perhaps the greatest non-car chase scene ever. pic.twitter.com/mKQAh8JqeW — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 13, 2020

10. Duck You Sucker (A Fistful of Dynamite) (1971) – directed by Sergio Leone. Leone is one of my favorite directors. This is probably my second favorite film of his after Once Upon a Time in the West, and is the one that’s been the most forgotten. pic.twitter.com/I5rb7utJ03 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 13, 2020

On the work front, James Gunn is now a part of both MCU and DCEU at the same time. While the director was briefly fired, for racially charged jokes he made on Twitter years ago, from Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy 3, he joined DC and shot for the reboot of Suicide Squad. Soon he was rehired by Disney and should begin shooting for the upcoming Marvel film soon. The shooting for The Suicide Squad wrapped in the first week of March, 2020.