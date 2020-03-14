Quarantine And Chill: James Gunn Lists Down 10 Underrated Movies To Watch During Social Distancing Due To COVID-19
James Gunn (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The entertainment industry has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many movies have paused production, theatres have been shut down, film releases have been delayed. Citizens of many countries have confined themselves to their homes to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus or coming in contact with it. It is being called social distancing.  Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn helped his fans a little by providing a list of ten underrated movies that people can watch while they are isolated. Frozen 2 Online Streaming Preponed by Three Weeks on Disney Plus to Provide 'Fun and Joy During This Challenging Period'.

James took to his Twitter and shared the names of the ten of his favourite Underrated or little known movies. He wrote, "10 GREAT MOVIES YOU LIKELY HAVEN'T SEEN TO STREAM WHILE YOU SELF-QUARANTINE. It's important for the health of our world to practice social distancing as much as possible. In the service of you doing this & in the hopes you will, I’ve come up with this list. #QuarantineAndChill" Coronavirus Affects Hollywood: From Tom Hanks' Diagnosis to Delay In Mission Impossible 7, All That Has Been Hit By The COVID 19.

He has included movies like Mother (from the director of Parasite), Pretty Poison, The Wanderers. Check out the complete list here:

On the work front, James Gunn is now a part of both MCU and DCEU at the same time. While the director was briefly fired, for racially charged jokes he made on Twitter years ago, from Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy 3, he joined DC and shot for the reboot of Suicide Squad. Soon he was rehired by Disney and should begin shooting for the upcoming Marvel film soon. The shooting for The Suicide Squad wrapped in the first week of March, 2020.