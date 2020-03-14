Frozen 2 Online Streaming Preponed by Three Weeks on Disney Plus to Provide 'Fun and Joy During This Challenging Period'

Frozen 2 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The world is currently dealing with the outbreak of COVID-19. The pandemic has hit many economic sectors as well, including the entertainment industry. Shootings for movies and TV shows have been postponed, theatres have been shutdown, Tom Hanks has been diagnosed with Coronavirus, and movie release have been delayed to contain the global situation. In this testing time, Disney Plus has actually pushed forward the online release of their blockbuster film, Frozen 2. Frozen 2 Movie Review: Idina Menzel And Kristen Bell Bring Back The Cute Camaraderie Of Sisters In This Mystical Sequel.

The world is practicing 'social distancing'. The people have isolated themselves to their homes to avoid the spread of the virus or contracting it. So, the demand for home entertainment is, obviously, increasing. Director James Gunn has released a list of 10 underrated movies that the audience should check out while they are quarantined. Walt Disney Company also came forward for a little help with providing entertainment. Frozen 2 Premiere: Selena Gomez and Her Little Sister Gracie Go the Norwegian Fashion Way on the Red Carpet (View Pic).

Frozen 2, the hit animated film, will be released three months ahead of schedule on Disney Plus. The movie will start streaming on Sunday in the US. The company said that this will provide "some fun and joy during this challenging period."

“‘Frozen 2’ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” said Disney CEO Bob Chapek in a statement.

Frozen 2 will be available on Disney Plus in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, March 17. The audience in India will have to wait longer. Disney Plus is yet to be launched in the country. The OTT platform will be available from March 29 in India as Disney Plus Hotstar, merging with the Hotstar app. A beta version of the new platform was tested a days back, but it was rolled back within 24 hours. Maybe Disney Plus will prepone the launch in India during this challenging period.