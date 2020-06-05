Riverdale Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Apologizes To Vanessa Morgan, Promises He Will Honor Her Character In The Series

Vanessa Morgan, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan recently lent her voice in support of the Black Lives Matters protest. She even expressed about the portrayal of the black community in media and in the shows. She also stated that African Americans are pointed out as “sidekicks” to the white leads. Now, Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa reacted to her statements and in fact agreed. He even assured that the changes will be made! Riverdale Actress Lili Reinhart Comes Out as a ‘Proud Bisexual Woman' in A Post Supporting the #BlackLivesMatter Movement.

“Tired of how black people are portrayed in media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous, or angry scary people. Tired of us also being used as sidekick non-dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show,” she had written on Twitter.

To this, Roberto responded on his Instagram saying, "She’s right. We’re sorry and we make the same promise to you that we did to her. We will do better to honor her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of color. Riverdale will get bigger, not smaller. Riverdale will be part of the movement, not outside it. All of the Riverdale writers made a donation to @BLMLA, but we know where the work must happen for us. In the writer's room."

View this post on Instagram #hearvanessamorgan #blmla #riverdale ❤️ A post shared by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (@writerras) on Jun 4, 2020 at 7:34pm PDT

Well, there! The pertinent point was made. The changes happen in the writers room. Only if all the show makers could take this as their thumb rule and make shows accordingly. That is how it should be, right?