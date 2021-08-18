Robert Redford is one of the best actors of our generation. Appearing in some amazing hits like The Sting and All the President’s Men, Robert Redford has stacked up an amazing filmography that rivals some of the industry's greats. Redford brings such dedication to his roles that he shaped himself up as a wonderful character actor. These roles have landed him two Academy Awards and that’s for good reason seeing as to how he is such a juggernaut in all of his roles. Before Run Lola Run, 10 Foreign Movies That Inspired Two or More Bollywood Remakes, Featuring Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Others.

While Robert Redford is enjoying his retirement right now, we can’t forget the amazing quotes said by his characters throughout his career. So to celebrate his 85th birthday, we are taking a look at 10 of the best quotes from Robert Redford’s movies.

Lions For Lambs

Robert Redford Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

The Great Waldo Pepper

Robert Redford Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

The Horse Whisperer

Robert Redford Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

All The President’s Men

Robert Redford Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid

Robert Redford Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Three Days Of Condor

Robert Redford Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

The Last Castle

Robert Redford Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

The Way We Were

Robert Redford Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Out Of Africa

Robert Redford Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Up Close & Personal

Robert Redford Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

While Robert Redford sure is retired right now, we want him to that his performances are still in our memory. This once in a lifetime actor has brought entertainment to so many people’s lives and we wish him a really happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2021 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).