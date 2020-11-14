The Russell Crowe-starrer Unhinged has released in India on Friday, and the actor is happy to spread a dose of fun among fans with his new film. "Unhinged is about that everyday occurrence where you might have a slight disagreement with somebody during daily commute, when one person is willing to say sorry and the other person is unwilling to match that. Unhinged Movie Review: Russell Crowe’s Deranged Performance Makes This Gripping but Problematic Thriller Worth a Watch (LatestLY Exclusive)

It just sets off a series of events you just wouldn't have expected," he said. "This is the kind of experience which will shake you up and give you a little bit of fun," he added. Russell Crowe’s Unhinged to Release in India via Pay-Per-View Service Zeeplex on This Date

Directed by Derrick Borte, the thriller follows the story of a young woman who is terrorised by a stranger following a road rage incident. Unhinged, which had a theatrical release in the United States in August this year, is now available in India on Zeeplex.

