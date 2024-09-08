The teaser trailer of Jigra was released today, September 8, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina as a brother-sister duo. Directed by Vasan Bala’s, the three-minute long video clip showcases Bhatt going to great lengths to free her brother, played by Raina, who is behind the bars. Backed by Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the teaser trailer has sparked a wave of comparisons and discussions among netizens. Shortly after Jigra’s teaser trailer release, many viewers took to social media, drawing parallels between Jigra and Divya Khossla Kumar's prison-break thriller Savi, which itself is a remake of Russell Crowe-starrer The Next Three Days. ‘Jigra’ Teaser Trailer: Alia Bhatt’s Compelling Performance and Emotional Bond With Vedang Raina Leave Netizens Moved.

Social media has been abuzz with comments like Jigra ‘looks like Savi’ with some even criticising the industry for lacking originality. One user remarked, ‘No content left in Bollywood’. Savi, directed by Abhinay Deo, the synopsis of it reads, “Savi tells the story of a simple housewife who attempts to jailbreak her husband from a high-security prison in England.” Meanwhile, the teaser of Jigra, set against the backdrop of the nostalgic song “Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka”, features Alia Bhatt in a gripping role as a sister determined to rescue Vedang Raina, who is imprisoned. While both films revolve around prison breaks, any direct comparisons between them can only be fully assessed after Jigra’s theatrical release. Savi Movie Review: Anil Kapoor Swoops In to Save the Day in Divya Khossla’s Flat Prison-Break Thriller.

KRK’s Views

Mukesh Bhatt was having official remake rights of English film “Next three days” Hero Russell Crowe. Mukesh Bhatt made that film with the name #Savi with actress #DivyaKhosla. The Same film, Karan Johar has made with the name #Jigra with #AliaBhatt. In Savi Divya wants to save… — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 8, 2024

Do You Agree On This?

Why is Bollywood making so many remakes from Hollywood and South. Where is the original talent like Salim Javed. — Shilpa Verma (@Yeh_LiFE) September 8, 2024

What Do You Think?

No content left in bollywood — Monika Singh (@Imonika24) September 8, 2024

What Netizens Think

Ohh..same story but different roles #Jigra — Sharik Siddiqui (@siddiquisharik1) September 8, 2024

Are You Sure?

looks like Savi — Adil (@Adil_SRKkafan) September 8, 2024

Watch ‘Jigra’ Teaser Trailer Video Below:

Watch ‘Savi’ Movie Trailer Video Below:

Jigra is slated to arrive in theatres on October 11. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more updates from the world of entertainment.

