Singer Sam Smith has sparked a heated conversation online once again, thanks to another 'controversial' performance. The singer, 30, took to the stage and kicked off their Gloria tour earlier this week, following the success of their fourth studio album of the same name, reports Mirror.co.uk. Sam Smith Heckled by Elderly Woman in New York, Grammy Winner Abused and Called ‘Demonic, Bastard and Pedophile’ (Watch Video).

But while Sam's fans, who were in the audience, are seemingly loving the star's tour aesthetics and themes, critics have taken aim at the non-binary star once again - accusing them of giving 'satanic' and 'sexualised' performances. The Unholy hitmaker's fans have been forced to defend their idol on social media, as the singer is hit with a wave of nasty comments and unsolicited feedback underneath their latest Instagram post. Britney Spears’ Autobiography Will Cover the Singer’s Most ‘Vulnerable Moments’.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Sam - who uses they/them pronouns - dresses in a series of eye-catching looks for their latest tour, with red devil horns, sheer veils, wire crowns, nipple tassels and fishnets all making appearances throughout the performances. The 'Stay With Me' singer's tour also includes the use of religious imagery - with Sam following in the footsteps of the likes of Madonna, Nicki Minaj and Lady Gaga, who have all also sparked controversy, thanks to incorporating religion into their art.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

5 year old girl attended Sam Smiths concert last night. The singer thanked her for coming and the child’s mother said “she copies all your dance moves”. This is the same concert where Sam Smith performed satanic fetish sex acts on stage. Are these dance moves something… pic.twitter.com/uS7HIiOk40 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 13, 2023

As clips from Sam's show circulate online, many of the singer's critics have slammed the star and accused the pop star of seeking attention via their 'sexualised' performances. "(They're) taking entertainment to extreme levels! When you have the voice, I don't understand the need to sexualise a performance like that," one Twitter user wrote after watching footage from Sam's show.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2023 08:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).