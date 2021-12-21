Samuel L Jackson is a legend of the game now, there is no doubt about that. Appearing in some of the most influential films of this generation, Jackson has built up a career that will be remembered long after he retires. Having so many films under his belt, Jackson has established himself as one of the all-time greats and for really good reason. Great at playing characters that are witty and snarky, Jackson has a great charming presence whenever he is on screen. Marvel's Secret Invasion Series Starring Samuel L Jackson to Feature Cobie Smulders Reprising Her Role of Maria Hill.

With just how influential his career has been, Jackson has had films that have defined the genres they were part of. So to celebrate Samuel L Jackson’s 73rd birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best films according to IMDb.

The Incredibles (8.0)

Before you knew him as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jackson appeared as the ice powered superhero Frozone in The Incredibles. The film follows a super family and their efforts to try and stop a supervillain hell bent on being famous. Jackson’s character while having a small role in the film, still had some of the best laughs and lines.

The Avengers (8.0)

After building up the team for a really long time, Marvel wowed the world with The Avengers. Telling the story of Marvel’s most iconic heroes banding together to save the world, this was an event like no other back in the day. At the center of it all was Jackson’s Nick Fury who acted as a spiritual leader for the group.

Jurassic Park (8.1)

Steven Spielberg revolutionised visuals in movies with the release of Jurassic Park. Telling the story of lab made dinosaurs set lose in a park, this was a film like no other. With effects still holding up to this day, Jurassic Park definitely is a landmark in films. Jackson plays the role of Ray Arnold, one of the people in charge of the park’s security. Argylle: Henry Cavill, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L Jackson and Bryce Dallas Howard Join Matthew Vaughn’s Multi-Starrer Spy Thriller.

Django Unchained (8.3)

A spaghetti western directed by Quentin Tarantino, the movie tells the story of a free slave who sets out on a journey to save his wife from a plantation owner. The movie was lauded for its acting and just how fun it actually was to watch. Jackson plays the role of a slave named Steven Warren. Watching him in that role was definitely a trip.

Pulp Fiction (8.9)

Perhaps the most iconic non Marvel film of Jackson’s career, Pulp Fiction is Tarantino’s magnum opus. It tells several stories of criminals in Los Angeles as each one of them has a loose connection to each other. Jackson plays the role of Jules and has some of the most iconic lines that have ever been said in film.

Samuel L Jackson truly is a wonderful actor and we can’t wait to see what more he does. With this we finish off the list and wish Samuel L Jackson a very happy birthday.

