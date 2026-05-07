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‘Saturday Night Live U K’ Renewed for Season 2; Sky Orders 12 New Episodes for Fall 2026

Sky Network has renewed 'Saturday Night Live U.K.' for a 12-episode second season set to premiere in Fall 2026. Executive producer Lorne Michaels confirmed the news following a high-budget first season that featured hosts like Hannah Waddingham and Ncuti Gatwa. The renewal solidifies the 'SNL' spinoff’s place in the British comedy landscape.

By ANI | Published: May 08, 2026 05:06 PM IST
‘Saturday Night Live U K’ Renewed for Season 2; Sky Orders 12 New Episodes for Fall 2026
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The British live sketch comedy Saturday Night Live U.K. is set to be renewed for a second season, reported Variety. According to the outlet, Sky Network confirmed that the second season will air in fall 2026 and early 2027 with an initial 12-episode order. SNL creator and SNL U.K. executive producer Lorne Michaels said in a statement, "I'm incredibly proud of our team and the show. It keeps getting better every week. I'm grateful to Dana Strong and Sky for believing in and supporting SNL U.K. I'm excited for the season ahead."

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‘Saturday Night Live’ Spinoff Gets Season 2

The spinoff has also had plenty of support with SNL alum Tina Fey hosting the inaugural episode of the U.K. version while Jimmy Fallon popped up as a guest for Episode 5, reported Variety. Michaels and fellow alum Seth Meyers were also heavily involved in development, and Michaels continues to be hands-on. A second season order highlights Sky's continued faith in the show, which was bumped up from a six- to an eight-episode order before it had even launched.

Hannah Waddingham Joins Hosting Lineup

As Variety previously reported, each episode has a budget of approximately 2.6 million USD, a sum almost unheard of for a British comedy sketch series. '-Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa round out the hosting duties for this season, reported Variety.

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Related Topics

Fall 2026 Hannah Waddingham Jimmy Fallon Michaels Saturday Night Live U K Saturday Night Live U K 2 Saturday Night Live U K Season 2 Seth Meyers Sky Network SNL SNL 2 SNLUK SNLUK 2 SNLUK Season 2 Tina Fey